May 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Cooperation between Fincantieri and Thyssenkrupp to build submarines is a good opportunity to talk about future consolidation in the European defence sector, the Italian shipbuilder’s general manager Alberto Maestrini said.

** London-listed The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) said it has completed the acquisition of a 36% stake in a 396 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

** Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd is expected to receive as many as eight non-binding indicative offers from potential buyers, which will be whittled down over the next few days to a shortlist of about three, its administrators said.

** BT Group Plc is in talks to sell a multi-billion pound stake in its wholly owned network subsidiary Openreach to infrastructure investors to help fund an ambitious expansion in fibre broadband, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. (Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)