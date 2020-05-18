May 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. life science tools company Thermo Fisher launched its agreed $11.5 billion takeover offer for Qiagen , calling on investors of the German genetic testing specialist to tender their shares.

** Ailing German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is in talks with international peers about consolidating its loss-making steel business, a person familiar with the matter said.

** French energy group Total said it had agreed to buy up a large customer portfolio from Energías de Portugal and two of EDP’s gas-fired combined cycle power plants, making it a leading player in the Iberian market.

** Total has called off a plan to acquire Occidental Petroleum’s assets in Ghana, which was conditional on the completion of the acquisition of Occidental’s other assets in Algeria, the French energy company said.

** SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell “a significant portion” of its T-Mobile US stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.

** Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd’s administrators have short-listed potential buyers BGH Capital, Bain Capital, Indigo Partners and Cyrus Capital Partners, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** Australia’s Village Roadshow Ltd said it had granted private equity firm BGH Capital exclusive access to its books, even after the suitor cut its bid by 40% and made it conditional on Village re-opening its theme parks and cinemas.

** U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar on Sunday blasted merger talks between ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc and online food delivery company Grubhub Inc, calling any deal bad for competition and consumers.

** First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has put on hold discussions to acquire the Egyptian assets of Lebanon’s Bank Audi due to difficult market conditions, two sources told Reuters.