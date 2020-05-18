May 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
** U.S. life science tools company Thermo Fisher launched its agreed $11.5 billion takeover offer for Qiagen , calling on investors of the German genetic testing specialist to tender their shares.
** Ailing German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is in talks with international peers about consolidating its loss-making steel business, a person familiar with the matter said.
** French energy group Total said it had agreed to buy up a large customer portfolio from Energías de Portugal and two of EDP’s gas-fired combined cycle power plants, making it a leading player in the Iberian market.
** Total has called off a plan to acquire Occidental Petroleum’s assets in Ghana, which was conditional on the completion of the acquisition of Occidental’s other assets in Algeria, the French energy company said.
** SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell “a significant portion” of its T-Mobile US stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.
** Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd’s administrators have short-listed potential buyers BGH Capital, Bain Capital, Indigo Partners and Cyrus Capital Partners, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
** Australia’s Village Roadshow Ltd said it had granted private equity firm BGH Capital exclusive access to its books, even after the suitor cut its bid by 40% and made it conditional on Village re-opening its theme parks and cinemas.
** U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar on Sunday blasted merger talks between ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc and online food delivery company Grubhub Inc, calling any deal bad for competition and consumers.
** First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has put on hold discussions to acquire the Egyptian assets of Lebanon’s Bank Audi due to difficult market conditions, two sources told Reuters.
Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru