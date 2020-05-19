May 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Energean Oil & Gas said it seeks to renegotiate its acquisition of Edison’s upstream portfolio after its plan to immediately sell Edison’s North Sea assets to Neptune Energy fell through.

** Thyssenkrupp could sell most of its steelmaking division, its CEO said, marking a historic reversal in strategy for the German conglomerate which has built its 200-year-old legacy as an industrial champion of the business.

** Sony Corp said it will turn its listed financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings Inc, into a wholly owned unit through a tender offer worth about 400 billion yen ($3.72 billion).

** Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems said the Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund invested $70 million in Elbit’s commercial cybersecurity subsidiary Cyberbit.

** New Zealand media firm NZME Ltd withdrew its application to the country’s Commerce Commission to allow it to buy major competitor Stuff.

** Dutch bank NIBC Holding NV said late on Monday it has agreed to pay its 2019 dividend to its proposed buyer, U.S. equity firm Blackstone Group Inc, before the deal settles, in order to remove one hurdle to the proposed 1.36 billion-euro ($1.47 billion) takeover. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)