May 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Salzgitter, Germany’s second-largest steelmaker, said it was not in negotiations with larger rival Thyssenkrupp about consolidating their activities.

** Private-equity group HitecVision’s NEO business has renegotiated its deal to buy British North Sea oilfields from Total, with Omani partner Petrogas dropping out and the French seller providing financial help, Hitec said.

** The Tanzanian unit of Kenya’s ARM Cement Plc has been sold to China’s Huaxin Cement company, its administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers and Huaxin said, paving way for completion of one of its production plant.

** Indigo Partners is teaming up with Oaktree Capital Management in its offer for Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd and will consider adding an Australian partner as the bidding process progresses, Indigo managing partner Bill Franke said. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)