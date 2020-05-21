May 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** SoftBank Group Corp said it plans to sell 5% of its domestic telco SoftBank Corp, currently worth $3.1 billion, as part of a programme to raise $41 billion through asset sales.

** Greencoat Capital has agreed to buy a 156 megawatt (MW) portfolio of solar assets in Britain from investment management firm BlackRock Real Assets and solar energy developer Lightsource BP, it said.

** The German government has agreed on final details of a rescue package for airline carrier Lufthansa, media reported.

** Forescout Technologies Inc sued Advent International Corp on Wednesday, after the private equity firm pulled out of a deal to buy the U.S. cybersecurity company for $1.9 billion. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)