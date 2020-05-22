May 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Pharmaceutical group Roche has acquired U.S.-based Stratos Genomics to further develop DNA-based sequencing for diagnostic use, it said.

** KKR & Co Inc will invest $1.5 billion in Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms, its biggest investment in Asia to date and bringing the amount of new funds raised by the Indian digital company this month to a massive $10 billion. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)