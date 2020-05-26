May 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Australia’s New Century Resources Ltd said it was in talks with Brazilian miner Vale SA to buy its nickel and cobalt operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia.

** Air Canada’s bid for Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc may result in higher prices and less choice for flights between Europe and Canada, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday as they opened a full-scale investigation into the deal.

** U.S. drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it would repurchase about $5 billion of its shares directly from France’s Sanofi, without altering their over-a-decade-long partnership.

** Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo may have to delay launching a takeover bid for rival UBI until September as antitrust approval for the biggest European banking merger in a decade is taking longer than expected, three people close to the matter said on Monday.

** Private equity firm Nordic Capital said on Monday it was buying the Swedish insurer and financial advisor Max Matthiessen, in a bid to scale up the insurer’s operations and target future investment opportunities.

** Bernard Arnault, the billionaire behind luxury fashion group LVMH, has agreed to buy a stake in the holding company of fellow French billionaire Arnaud Lagardere, according to the holding companies of the two men.

** The chief executive of New Zealand media Stuff said on Monday she bought the company from Australian broadcaster Nine Entertainment Holdings Ltd for NZ$1 (61 cents) to maintain local ownership.

** Indian consumer goods giant ITC is going to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods Private Limited, the company said in a statement to stock exchanges on Sunday.

** Malaysian telecommunications company Axiata Group Bhd is in talks to buy a smaller rival in Indonesia in a share-swap deal to cut costs and competition in its biggest market, as COVID-19 hammers businesses, its CEO told Reuters on Saturday.

** A group representing some of the largest U.S. employers has asked Congress for a year-long ban on mergers and acquisitions among hospitals and doctors groups that received government money to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)