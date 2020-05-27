May 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** Renault, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp ruled out a merger and instead said they would cooperate more closely on vehicle development to slash costs and salvage their troubled alliance.

** A unit of SoftBank Group-backed Indian ride-hailing company Ola will buy Amsterdam-based electric scooter company Etergo as part of its plan to locally build electric vehicles (EVs), the company said.

** France is looking for a buyer to rescue clothing and fashion company Camaieu, one of many in the sector facing financial difficulties due to the hit to business from the coronavirus, said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

** Volkswagen AG is in final talks to seal its largest investment deals with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firms, two sources said, as the German automaker accelerates its push into the world’s largest market for environmentally friendlier cars.

** Sanofi will raise over $11 billion from the sale of 21.6 million shares in its U.S. partner Regeneron , the French drugmaker said, adding it would use the proceeds for innovation and general growth.

** Barry Callebaut has signed a deal to buy Australian chocolate, coatings and fillings maker GKC Foods, the Swiss company said.

** Amazon.com Inc is in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox Inc, in a move that would expand the e-commerce giant’s reach in autonomous-vehicle technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

** Texas Capital Bancshares and Independent Bank Group called off their merger on Tuesday, saying the coronavirus pandemic has hit markets too hard and crushed the benefits of tying up.

** German property groups LEG Immobilien and TAG Immobilien have terminated their merger discussions over disagreement on valuation, LEG said in a statement late on Tuesday.

** Italy’s UBI Banca said on Tuesday its board had decided to start legal action in relation to a takeover offer by rival Intesa Sanpaolo as it attempts to fend off the unsolicited bid. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)