May 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company is in talks to invest about $1 billion in Reliance Industries’ digital unit Jio platforms, three sources said.

** British online fashion retailer Boohoo has acquired the remaining 34% of shares in the prettylittlething (PLT) brand from minority shareholders for an initial 269.8 million pounds ($331 million), it said.

** India’s largest electricity generator NTPC Ltd said it was interested in buying a majority stake in Reliance Group’s power distribution assets in Delhi.

** U.S. logistics company FedEx Corp is close to taking a stake in German parcel delivery firm Hermes, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday.