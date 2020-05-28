Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
May 28, 2020 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company is in talks to invest about $1 billion in Reliance Industries’ digital unit Jio platforms, three sources said.

** British online fashion retailer Boohoo has acquired the remaining 34% of shares in the prettylittlething (PLT) brand from minority shareholders for an initial 269.8 million pounds ($331 million), it said.

** India’s largest electricity generator NTPC Ltd said it was interested in buying a majority stake in Reliance Group’s power distribution assets in Delhi.

** U.S. logistics company FedEx Corp is close to taking a stake in German parcel delivery firm Hermes, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below