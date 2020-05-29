Funds News
May 29, 2020 / 10:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** Williams Grand Prix Holdings said it was considering selling its once-dominant but now struggling Formula One team as part of a strategic review.

** Morgan Stanley has not been given an advisory role on the potential sale of a stake in Saudi Aramco’s pipeline business, a deal worth over $10 billion, two sources told Reuters.

** Cisco Systems Inc has agreed to acquire privately held software maker ThousandEyes Inc, the network gear maker said on Thursday. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

