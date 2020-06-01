June 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. mobile game maker Zynga will acquire Istanbul-based gaming company Peak for $1.8 billion, the company said, in a deal that would mark the largest purchase of a Turkish startup.

** Capital & Counties Properties has agreed to buy a 26.3% stake in London rival Shaftesbury from Hong Kong tycoon Samuel Tak Lee’s for 436 million pounds ($540.7 million), the real estate manager said.

** KKR, Cinven and Providence said on Monday they had made an agreed 2.96 billion euro ($3.3 billion) bid for Spanish telecoms operator MasMovil. (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)