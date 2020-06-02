June 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday:

** South Africa’s largest insurer Sanlam said it bought out the remaining 65% stake in Nigerian insurance business FBN Insurance it did not already own from First Bank , deepening its presence in the West African country.

** EU antitrust regulators will decide by July 6 whether to clear Austrian sensor maker AMS’s 4.6 billion euro ($5.14 billion) bid for German lighting group Osram after a preliminary review, a European Commission filing showed on Monday.

** Shares in Innogy, once Germany’s No.1 energy group by market cap, are expected to be delisted this week, as rival E.ON said it completed a squeeze-out as part of a broader deal to break up the firm.

** PKN Orlen has agreed to buy a 65% stake in troubled newspaper distributor Ruch as part of a plan to expand in the retail segment, Poland’s biggest oil refiner said.

** French state-controlled power group EDF said it had agreed a joint venture partnership with China Energy Investment Corporation (CEI) to develop offshore wind farms in China.

** Australian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) company Zip Co Ltd said it will buy New York rival QuadPay Inc in an all-share deal that values the target at $269 million, joining a rush of Australian companies to tap the world’s largest consumer market.

** French retailer Carrefour said it had agreed to buy food retailer Wellcome Taiwan from Asia’s Dairy Farm , making it the number two player in Taiwan’s convenience stores market.

** Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd’s administrator said it had selected Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners as the final bidders for the country’s second-biggest airline.

** Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA), which is conducting a review of its portfolios and assets, said it has had no “external discussions” to sell its Hong Kong or China banking business.

** Shinsei Bank Ltd said it will buy New Zealand’s top non-bank finance provider, UDC Finance Ltd, for $480 million in its biggest overseas acquisition to date and marking the latest asset purchase by a Japanese company eager to move beyond a low-growth home market. (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)