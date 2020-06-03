June 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Wednesday:

** Hungary’s state-owned energy group MVM has put in a final bid for E.ON’s Czech Innogy retail operations as it seeks to expand in central Europe, chairman and CEO Gyorgy Kobor told Reuters.

** Leonardo Del Vecchio has no intention of steering Generali towards a cross-border merger with rivals AXA or Zurich as he seeks regulatory approval to double his stake in the Italian insurer’s top investor Mediobanca, a source close to Del Vecchio said.

** Royal Dutch Shell is considering raising more than $2 billion from the sale of a stake in the common facilities at its Queensland Curtis LNG plant in Australia, according to a sale flyer reviewed by Reuters.

** Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd’s administrator has given final bidders Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners until June 22 to lodge binding offers, an extension of 10 days from the original date, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

** Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp has made a bid worth A$777 million ($535 million) to buy Infigen Energy , pouncing on the Australian renewables company at a time when wind and solar firms are battling falling power prices.

** French luxury goods group LVMH’s $16.2 billion takeover of Tiffany & Co is looking less certain as the jeweler grapples with a deteriorating situation in the U.S. market brought on by a global pandemic and severe social unrest, fashion trade publication WWD reported on Tuesday. (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)