June 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:

** Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, underscoring the growing attraction of India’s digital economy for U.S. tech giants.

** Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover offer for UBI Banca cannot be accepted with current terms, an UBI shareholder said.

** Malaysia’s flagship budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd is evaluating proposals for raising capital to strengthen its equity base and liquidity, the company said in a statement.

** LVMH’s board met this week to discuss the fallout from the coronavirus crisis on its $16.2 billion purchase of U.S. jeweller Tiffany, the luxury goods group said, opening the door to a possible attempt to review the deal terms.

** Poland’s dominant gas company PGNiG hopes that it can take advantage of new acquisition opportunities in Norway that may come up due to the global crisis, the company’s Chief Executive Jerzy Kwiecinski said.

** French telecom giant Orange said it does not plan to make a rival bid for Spanish telecom operator MasMovil after three buyout funds made a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) offer on Monday.

** A consortium that agreed to buy Thyssenkrupp’s elevator division for 17.2 billion euros ($19.25 billion) earlier this year is getting regular requests to sell parts of the business, one of the co-investors said.

** Australia’s Infigen Energy said a preliminary analysis of a A$777 million ($536 million) takeover by Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp showed the offer was “opportunistic” but that it was still considering the bid.

** Small Australian copper producer Aeris Resources said it has offered to buy the Cracow gold project from Evolution Mining Ltd for up to A$125 million ($86.6 million) to diversify its portfolio. (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)