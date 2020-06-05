June 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:

** Mediaset, the largest shareholder in ProSiebensat.1 Media, urged the German broadcaster to commit to growing its core media business at next week’s annual general meeting.

** Shares in Italy’s Banca Profilo surged more than 17% after the lender’s majority shareholder announced plans to extract value from its 53.5% stake, laying the ground for a possible takeover.

** Italian drinks group Campari has agreed to buy 49% of online wines and spirits company Tannico to boost its online business amid the COVID-19 crisis, it said.

** British oil major BP has agreed to discount the price of the North Sea assets it is selling to Premier Oil , Premier said.

** Australia announced the biggest shakeup of its foreign investment laws in almost half a century, including giving the government the power to force the sale of a business if it creates a national security risk.

** Australian Associated Press (AAP) said it expects to be sold to a group of philanthropic investors, a reprieve for the news agency that had been facing closure, and for the industry, after a run of layoffs as advertising dwindles.

** IT firm Hexaware Technologies Ltd said it would consider a bid from its promoter HT Global IT Solutions Holdings Ltd to buy the remaining stake that it does not own in the company, sending its shares up as much as 20%.

** Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co will buy a 1.85% stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for 90.93 billion rupees ($1.21 billion).

** A consortium of private equity firms KKR & Co Inc and Ampersand Capital Partners has approached Oxford Immunotec Global Plc, a medical diagnostics company that develops tests to identify tuberculosis, with a $400 million acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)