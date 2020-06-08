June 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** EU antitrust regulators are concerned about Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot car maker PSA’s combined high market share in small vans and may require concessions to clear their $50 billion merger, people familiar with the matter said.

** British subprime lender Amigo is no longer up for sale after a potential bidder pulled out of the process and its chairman Stephen Wilcke resigned on June 7, it said.

** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone has lowered its takeover bid for the Dutch bank NIBC by around 25%, after it said the coronavirus pandemic threatened to derail the deal altogether.

** Estonian bank LHV has agreed to buy Danske Bank’s Estonian corporate and public sector credit portfolio, which at end-April amounted to approximately 312 million euros ($352 million), it said.

** Munich Re’s Ergo unit is entering China’s property and casualty insurance market with a 24.9% stake in Taishan Property & Casualty Insurance Co through a capital increase, the German insurance company said.

** Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Sunday that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will buy 1.16% of its digital unit Jio Platforms for 56.83 billion rupees ($752 million).

** China’s Zijin Mining Group Co, said on Sunday it would pay 3.88 billion yuan ($548 million) to acquire a majority stake in a mining firm with rights to two copper deposits in Tibet.

** Britain’s AstraZeneca has approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences about a possible merger to form one the world’s largest drug companies, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in preliminary talks to acquire J.C. Penney Co Inc out of bankruptcy should the U.S. department store chain’s negotiations with its creditors fail, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** India’s Yatra Online Inc said on Friday it was terminating a pending merger agreement with U.S. software firm Ebix Inc, and had filed a litigation seeking “substantial” damages for Ebix’s alleged breach of deal terms. (Compiled by C Nivedita)