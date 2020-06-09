June 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** The founding family of Britain’s Iceland Foods and its chief executive have taken full ownership of the frozen food specialist, which has seen a two decade-high market share during the coronavirus crisis.

** Japanese luxury toilet maker Lixil Group Corp said it was selling its stake in household goods retailer Lixil Viva as it continues to streamline its operations following a high-profile boardroom drama last year.

** South African retailer Steinhoff warned of a “material” hit to revenue in 2020 and said its planned disposal of home furnishings chain Conforama Iberia had lapsed due to the coronavirus crisis.

** Italy’s antitrust authority may require Intesa Sanpaolo to make bigger concessions than planned to gain approval for its takeover of smaller rival UBI Banca, an Italian newspaper reported.

** German freight technology firm Sennder said it was merging with French peer Everoad in a deal that keeps it on track for its target of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in revenue by 2024.

** U.S. investment fund Blackrock Inc and other investors have built stakes in Spanish telecom operator MasMovil in the days after the filing of a formal bid on June 1, according to the Spanish stock market regulator.

** South Korea’s Hyundai Development Co said it wants new terms for its acquisition of Asiana Airlines after the carrier’s already hefty debt burden increased by some $3.8 billion.

** Private equity investors are seeking Chinese companies to take private in the hope they can snap up bargains amid the coronavirus-related sell-off, but the banks that help find such deals are proving less keen to finance them.

** Administrators in charge of South Africa’s Edcon have proposed a sales process that may lead to job redundancies in “significant numbers”, after the retailer filed for a form of bankruptcy protection in April.

** Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum is reviewing options for its Middle Eastern assets in a bid to ease its debt load, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.