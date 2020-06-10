June 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** An investment consortium led by private equity firm Ardian is closing in on a deal to buy a minority stake in Telecom Italia’s mobile tower group INWIT, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** German minerals miner K+S aims to agree on a sale of its salt business in the Americas by the end of 2020, Chief Executive Burkhard Lohr said.

** Embattled Swiss asset manager GAM Holding is no longer actively looking for a buyer or major strategic investor, Chief Executive Peter Sanderson said in a newspaper interview.

** Vietnam is seeking to raise around $50 million by selling a 9% stake in Haiphong Thermal Power via an auction on June 18, the government said.

** South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd said it has signed a conditional contract with China’s Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd to sell most of its liquid crystal display (LCD) polarizer business for $1.1 billion. (Compiled by C Nivedita)