June 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday: ** Bain Capital’s tender offer “substantially” undervalued Japanese nursing home operator Nichiigakkan Co and appeared to take “advantage of COVID-19 related weakness in the share price”, investment fund LIM Advisors said in a letter to management.

** Just Eat Takeaway’s proposed $6 billion takeover of Grubhub to create a trans-Atlantic giant that could thwart Uber’s food delivery ambitions has raised concerns among some analysts about the pace of the European company’s expansion.

** Unilever proposed collapsing its Anglo-Dutch legal structure into a single holding company based in Britain on Thursday, nearly two years after shareholders sank an earlier plan to move its headquarters to the Netherlands.

** Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric Corp said it would buy part of a plant in western Japan from Sharp Corp to meet growing demand for power management chips used in electric vehicles (EVs).

** Intesa Sanpaolo is confident it can overcome objections raised so far by Italy’s antitrust authority to its proposed takeover bid for rival UBI Banca, a top executive at the Italian lender was quoted as saying.

** Australia’s Beston Global Food Company said it was selling its dairy farms to Aurora Dairies for A$40.4 million ($34.46 million), in a deal which may need regulatory approval due to the new stringent rules for foreign investment.

** Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA face a lengthy EU antitrust investigation after declining to offer concessions to allay EU antitrust concerns about their planned $50 billion merger, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. peer Grubhub Inc in an all-stock deal that, if completed, would create the world’s largest food delivery company outside China. (Compiled by C Nivedita)