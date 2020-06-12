Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

June 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** State-owned Bulgarian Development Bank will buy up to 70% of the capital increase by First Investment Bank (Fibank) , which is raising funds to cover a capital shortfall found by the European Central Bank last year, the finance minister said.

** Dutch food supplements maker DSM said it had agreed to buy most of the operations of animal feed additives maker Erber Group for 980 million euros ($1.1 billion).

** Activist hedge fund Jana Partners disclosed a new stake in Perspecta Inc, which provides information technology services to government customers, and said it will speak with executives about changes that could lead to a merger or sale. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

