June 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Qantas Airways Ltd’s low-cost arm Jetstar said it planned to cease being a shareholder in its Jetstar Pacific joint venture in Vietnam with Vietnam Airlines JSC in coming months, subject to approvals.

** Fast-growing Swedish cloud computing services provider Sinch AB said it had agreed to buy Indian firm ACL Mobile for about $70 million (INR 5,350 million) in cash, its third large acquisition since the start of March.

** British challenger bank Metro is in exclusive talks to buy peer-to-peer lender RateSetter, though discussions are at an early stage, the bank said in response to media speculation.

** Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has increased the number of branches and amount of assets it will sell to rival BPER if its proposed takeover of UBI Banca goes through in an effort to overcome antitrust objections to the deal.