June 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** A consortium led by KKR has invested $650 million in Vietnam property firm Vinhomes, Vinhomes’ parent Vingroup said.

** Tencent Holdings Ltd aims to become the biggest shareholder in video streaming rival iQIYI Inc, said two people familiar with the matter, to lower costs and counter competition in a sector boosted by stay-at-home virus policies.

** Investment fund Lim Advisors is pressing Nichiigakkan Co’s management to extend the offer deadline of Bain Capital’s $1 billion buyout of the Japanese nursing home operator, according to a letter to Nichiigakkan’s management.

** Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie has made an offer to Italian utility Enel for its 50% stake in broadband network operator Open Fiber, daily la Repubblica reported. (Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

