June 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Westpac Banking Corp said it would sell its remaining 9.5% stake in fund operator Pendal Group Ltd for about A$185.4 million ($128.26 million).

** Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund raised its stake in Spanish mobile phone tower operator Cellnex after it had broken a shareholders pact with the Benetton family and Singapore’s sovereign fund last month.

** Saudi Aramco has completed its purchase of a 70% stake in petrochemicals company Saudi Basic Industries for $69.1 billion and extended the payment period by three years to 2028, providing a cushion against weak oil prices.

** Spain’s Iberdrola has made an agreed A$828 million ($569 million) bid for Australian wind and solar firm Infigen Energy , topping an offer from Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp.

** Austrian Post has reached an agreement with Aras Kargo to increase its stake in the Turkish parcel delivery firm to 80%, it said, following years of dispute.

** Indebted South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett said it would sell a sugarcane farm in eSwatini to the country’s public pension fund for 375 million rand ($21.83 million).

** Shares of Boohoo rose nearly 10% in early deals as it said it was buying the online businesses of Oasis and Warehouse, snapping up a pair of struggling brands it said would help it build on its momentum at a time when many brick-and-mortar retailers are collapsing.

** Russian conglomerate Sistema and the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) have cut their stakes in children’s goods retailer Detsky Mir in Moscow’s first share offering since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

** Greece’s Alpha Bank is in talks with at least five U.S. investment firms including Cerberus and PIMCO in a fresh attempt to offload a portfolio of bad debt worth more than 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion), two sources told Reuters.

** German magazine and digital firm Bauer Media Group said its Australian arm that publishes titles, including the Australian Women’s Weekly and ELLE Australia, would be acquired by private equity firm Mercury Capital. (Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)