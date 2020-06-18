June 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Australia’s antitrust regulator warned Google’s planned $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness tracker maker Fitbit may give it too much of people’s data, potentially hurting competition in health and online advertising markets.

** Swedish telecom company Telia agreed to sell its stake in mobile operator Turkcell Iletisim to the Turkey Wealth Fund for $530 million, marking its exit from the region.

** Prudential has sold a minority stake in its U.S. business, Jackson, to Apollo Global-backed Athene Holding for $500 million, the insurer said, in the first phase of its plan to create an independent U.S. business.

** Britain’s Tesco is selling its Polish business for about 181 million pounds ($227 million), the supermarket group said, leaving its central European business focused on the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.

** Japanese telco Softbank Corp said it led a $19.5 million funding round in startup Splyt, which helps app operators integrate mobility options with other services, as it seeks to build its own super app.

** Chevron Corp has put up for sale its minority stake in Australia’s biggest and oldest liquefied natural gas project, the North West Shelf, after drawing interest from potential buyers, the company said.

** Swedish private equity firm EQT AB said it had agreed to sell its credit business to European buyout fund Bridgepoint.