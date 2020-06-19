June 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** South Korea’s SsangYong Motor has picked a manager to sell a stake held by India’s Mahindra and Mahindra , a spokesman at SsangYong said.

** Australia’s foreign investment board will not oppose Ayala Corp’s takeover bid for Infigen Energy, a law firm representing the Philippine firm said, days after Spain’s Iberdrola offered more for the solar and wind firm.

** Blackstone, Bain Capital and Taisho Pharmaceutical are among the final bidders for Takeda Pharmaceutical’s consumer drug business in Japan, a deal that could be worth up to 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion), three people familiar with the deal said.

** Volvo owner Geely is set to take over an automaker battered by a prolonged sales decline exacerbated by the impact of the novel coronavirus, said three people with knowledge of the matter, in an indication of how the pandemic is stoking consolidation.

** Swiss Re will disband its Life Capital business unit after wrapping up the sale of its British ReAssure business later this year, the reinsurer said, adding the unit’s head, Thierry Leger, will become its new chief underwriting officer. (Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)