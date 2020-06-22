June 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Australian copper miner OZ Minerals said it would buy base metals explorer Cassini Resources, raising its stake in Australia’s largest undeveloped nickel-copper deposit, West Musgrave, to complete control from 70%.

** Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd’s administrator said that it had received final offers for Australia’s second-biggest airline from Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners and that it hoped to select a preferred bidder by June 30.

** French group Mediawan said it would buy Lagardere Studios from conglomerate company Lagardere in a takeover deal worth around 100 million euros ($112 million).

** Japanese power generator said it has agreed with France’s state-owned investment firm ADEME Investissement and French floating wind technology supplier Ideol on key terms for forming a joint venture to develop floating offshore wind farms.

** South Africa’s Omnia Holdings said it is in talks to sell its Oro Agri division as part of the chemicals and fertiliser maker’s turnaround and restructuring plans.

** Mining and metals company Eramet has put its steel unit Aubert & Duval up for sale, and the sale could attract French aerospace group Safran, French paper La Tribune reported on its website.

** Japan’s Toshiba Corp said it planned to sell its 40.2% stake in flash memory chips firm Kioxia Holdings and will return a majority of the net proceeds to shareholders.

** French group Mediawan announced a raft of deals, including the acquisition of Lagardere Studios, as part of a broader expansion laid out by its founders, who will also establish a new holding company for the business.