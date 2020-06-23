June 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Fosun International is in talks with Alibaba and others to sell a stake worth $1.3 billion in the e-commerce giant’s Cainiao, three people said, at a time when Alibaba has been increasing its holdings in the logistics affiliate.

** Iberdrola has signed an agreement giving it the option to take a majority stake in up to eight Swedish offshore wind projects, the Spanish utility said.