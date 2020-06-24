June 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Sweden’s Evolution Gaming Group <AB EVOG.ST> said it has offered to buy NetEnt AB for 19.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.12 billion) in stock to broaden its slate of casino games and increase earnings through cost savings.

** Japan’s Olympus Corp said it has agreed to sell its loss-making camera business dating back 84 years to Japan Industrial Partners Inc.

** Free of net debt, Atos SE said it would target bolt-on acquisitions and cybersecurity companies, as it announced two new acquisitions: Paladion, a global cybersecurity firm, and Alia, a digital consulting company which specializes in the energy sector.