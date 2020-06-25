Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
June 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Crescent Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition firm, said it would buy Australian fitness chain F45 Training in a deal that values the combined company at $845 million, including debt.

** Mitie Group said it would buy rival Interserve’s facilities management arm for 271 million pounds ($336.74 million) in cash and shares, using its financial muscle to gain scale in Britain’s huge outsourcing industry at a time when others are struggling.

** The administrators of hospital operator NMC Health are weighing the sale of the company’s international fertility business, which could be worth more that $500 million, sources familiar with the matter said.

