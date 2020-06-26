June 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Amazon.com Inc has agreed to pay over $1 billion to buy self-driving startup Zoox Inc, the Information reported, citing sources, in a move that would expand the e-commerce giant’s reach in autonomous-vehicle technology.

** Bouygues Telecom will buy out subsidiary Euro-Information Telecom (EIT) and strike a partnership deal with financial group Credit Mutuel to strengthen its presence in the competitive domestic market, the parent firm said.

** U.S. private equity group Bain Capital said it has agreed with the administrator of Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd to buy Australia’s second-biggest airline for an undisclosed sum, banking on an aviation industry recovery.