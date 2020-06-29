June 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Coty Inc has agreed to buy a 20% stake in reality TV star Kim Kardashian West’s makeup brand KKW for $200 mln, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** BP will sell its global petrochemicals business to billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos for $5 billion, the oil major said as it achieves its asset sale target of $15 billion a year in advance.

** Japan’s Accordia Golf Co. Ltd, part of private equity firm MBK Partners, proposed to buy out Singapore-listed Accordia Golf Trust’s (AGT) stakes in 88 golf courses in Japan for about 61.8 billion yen ($576.92 million)

** A bidding war for Australian wind and solar firm Infigen Energy heated up, with Spain’s Iberdrola raising its bid to A$856 million ($589.1 million), shortly after Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp hiked its offer.

** Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said it would pay about $128 million to buy the 80% stake it does not own in trading platform, BidFX, as it seeks build its presence in foreign exchange futures and the over-the-counter market. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)