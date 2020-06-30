June 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Alaskan officials approved BP Plc’s sale of its oil and gas leases in the state to closely held Hilcorp Energy Co. as part of a previously announced $5.6 billion deal.

** Australian wind and solar firm Infigen Energy Ltd recommended an offer from Iberdrola to its shareholders, after the Spanish company waived most conditions from its A$856 million ($589 million) bid.

** The administrators of hospital operator NMC Health have selected Perella Weinberg Partners to advise on the sale of its international fertility business, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Wirecard North America Inc, a unit of German payments company Wirecard AG, on Monday said it has put itself up for sale, days after the troubled parent firm filed for insolvency. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)