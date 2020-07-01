July 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Shares of Dubai’s DAMAC Properties surged after Reuters reported its chairman was considering buying out minority shareholders and taking the company private.

** Wirecard’s administrator said he has received strong inbound interest for the payment firm’s assets and will shortly mandate banks for the sale of individual parts of the company.

** A stalking horse bid for Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group was dismissed as inadequate by lenders during a Quebec court hearing into the company’s restructuring.

** Troubled Occidental Petroleum Corp has given the state of Wyoming until July 8 to bid on the land and minerals it is selling in Wyoming and Colorado, the Wyoming governor’s office said.

** The Agnelli family's investment holding company, Exor NV , said it now has a 92.03% stake in GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. following a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares of the Italian publisher.