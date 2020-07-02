July 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Vietnam’s government will sell its remaining 36% stake in the country’s largest brewer Sabeco by the end of this year, according to a government document released this week.

** South Korea’s top budget carrier Jeju Air Co Ltd said it may walk away from a deal agreed in principle to take over smaller Korean peer Eastar Jet, a Jeju Air official, as air travel slumps amid the coronavirus outbreak.

** Italian insurer Unipol, a top 10 investor in Mediobanca, said it opposed a proposal by an activist investor to distribute the investment bank’s stake in insurance group Generali among its shareholders.

** Premier Oil said it will not acquire the additional 25% interest in the Tolmount gas project from South Korea’s Dana Petroleum, while its creditors approved the acquisition of BP’s North Sea assets under the amended terms.

** YRC Worldwide Inc said it would give the U.S. government a 29.6% stake in the trucking company in exchange for a $700 million loan, tapping into a $17 billion bailout fund originally intended for defense contractors such as Boeing Co . (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)