July 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Berkshire Hathaway Inc said its energy unit will buy Dominion Energy Inc’s natural gas transmission and storage network for $4 billion, helping billionaire Chairman Warren Buffett reduce his conglomerate’s cash pile while letting Dominion focus on utilities operations.

** Ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc has agreed on a deal to buy food-delivery app Postmates Inc in a $2.65 billion all-stock agreement, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** UK-based RockRose Energy Plc said it had agreed to be bought by privately held energy firm Vairo Energy in a deal valuing it at 247.6 million pounds ($309.08 million), as the industry consolidates in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

** Maersk said it had agreed to buy Sweden-based customs broker KGH Customs Services for 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($281 million), as the container shipping group seeks to expand its end-to-end logistics services.

** Nordic banking group Nordea said it has agreed to acquire the occupational and individual pension portfolios from Frende Livsforsikring AS for an undisclosed sum.

** Britain’s Cineworld said it plans to make a counter-claim against Cineplex for damages and losses following a failed acquisition.