July 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Corelogic Inc said its board has unanimously rejected the unsolicited bid of about $7 billion from investment firms Cannae Holdings Inc and Senator Investment Group LP.

** EU antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA’s proposed merger to Nov. 13, the European Commission said.

** Rosneft is set to buy a drilling business from IDS Group, a letter to IDS staff seen by Reuters showed, as the Russian oil giant continues its push into oilfield services to help reduce costs.

** Deutsche Bank said it has agreed to a strategic, multi-year partnership with Google to give the German lender access to cloud services and drive innovation in technology-based financial products for clients.

** Gulf Energy Development Pcl said it acquired a 50% stake in a German offshore wind farm for about 558 million euros ($631.10 million) in the latest overseas investment by Thailand’s second-largest power producer. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

