Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
July 8, 2020 / 10:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Russia’s Otkritie Bank sold around 3% of Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal via an accelerated book building (ABB) at a discount of around 3% to the market price, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.

** U.S. Insurer Allstate Corp said it will buy National General Holdings Corp for about $4 billion in cash, scaling up its auto insurance business at a time when the coronavirus has crushed traffic on roads and reduced claims.

** British private equity investment firm Novator Partners has bought a majority stake in Colombia’s Avantel and launched a restructuring of the business, the South American telecommunications company said.

** Property data and analytics company CoreLogic rejected an unsolicited $7 billion takeover offer from two investment firms, saying it expected to earn more this year and would buy back more of its stock. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
