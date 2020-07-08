July 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Russia’s Otkritie Bank sold around 3% of Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal via an accelerated book building (ABB) at a discount of around 3% to the market price, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.

** U.S. Insurer Allstate Corp said it will buy National General Holdings Corp for about $4 billion in cash, scaling up its auto insurance business at a time when the coronavirus has crushed traffic on roads and reduced claims.

** British private equity investment firm Novator Partners has bought a majority stake in Colombia’s Avantel and launched a restructuring of the business, the South American telecommunications company said.

** Property data and analytics company CoreLogic rejected an unsolicited $7 billion takeover offer from two investment firms, saying it expected to earn more this year and would buy back more of its stock.