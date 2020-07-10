July 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Metlifecare Ltd said it has entered into a revised buyout deal with EQT AB, under which it will be bought by the Swedish private equity firm’s unit for a lower offer of NZ$1.28 billion ($838.91 million).

** Japan’s Honda Motor Co Ltd will buy a 1% stake in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology and the two will jointly develop EV batteries, the companies said.

** Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd bondholders plan to propose to creditors a debt-to-equity swap as an alternative deal to the purchase by Bain Capital agreed by the company’s administrator, a lawyer for the bondholders said.

** Abu Dhabi’s investment fund Mubadala Investment Co is on an inside track to acquire Brazil’s second largest refinery, known as Rlam, after beating back competition from India’s Essar Group, three people close to the negotiations said. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)