Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Hong Kong building services firm Analogue Holdings Ltd said it will sell 2% of New York-based Transel Elevator & Electric, cutting the 51% stake it agreed to buy only a few months ago to 49%, citing U.S. legal advice amid growing tensions between China and the United States.

** Aurubis AG, Europe’s biggest copper producer, is making progress in its talks to sell its flat rolled products division despite the coronavirus crisis, the company said.

** Italian eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio is planning to raise his stake in financial group Mediobanca to 13-14% after he receives an approval from the European Central Bank later this month, two Italian dailies reported.

** Lebanon’s Blom Bank said it was considering the sale of its Egyptian unit Blom Bank Egypt, and that Egypt’s central bank had given it approval to begin the due diligence process.

** Bayer moved to acquire a prospective non-hormonal menopause relief for an initial $425 million to strengthen its women’s healthcare business, in a challenge to a similar development venture at Astellas.

** American Express Co is in advanced discussions to buy online small-business lender Kabbage Inc in an all-cash deal, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)