Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Oil and gas producer EnQuest has agreed to purchase 26.7% of the Golden Eagle project in the British North Sea for an initial consideration of $325 million.

** Britain’s Rolls-Royce agreed to sell its Bergen Engines unit to Russia-based TMH Group for net proceeds of 150 million euros ($180 million).

** The group trying to take KAZ Minerals private said it has raised its bid for the copper miner by 22%, as it tries to win round minority shareholders who rejected the earlier proposal for being too low.

** Finnish paints maker Tikkurila said Pittsburgh-based PPG has raised its all-shares offer for the company to 34.00 euros per share, topping a rival bid from Akzo Nobel.

** India’s Reliance Industries Ltd said its unit will sell its interest in certain upstream assets in the Marcellus shale in the United States for $250 million in cash to Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

** Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp has quit the shale oil business in the United States by selling its stake in a project in the Eagle Ford during the October to December quarter of 2020, a company spokesman said.

** Mobile app company AppLovin Corp has agreed to buy Berlin-based startup Adjust to expand its technology platform ahead of an expected initial public offering (IPO) later this year.

** New Zealand’s Tilt Renewables Ltd said it had granted access to its books to a number of parties after receiving non-binding proposals for its takeover. (Compiled by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)