REFILE-Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 9

** Telecoms and cable group Altice NV, is separating its U.S. and European operations to try to reassure investors alarmed by its high debt and low revenue generation, especially in its core French telecoms business.

** Continental AG is still looking at its corporate structure as part of a review launched more than a year ago, a source close to the matter said after a media report on a possible breakup of the car parts maker pushed its shares to a record high.

** GoPro Inc would be willing to partner with a larger sector player but is not actively engaged in a sale, the action camera-maker said.

** Spain’s market regulator stood by its 2017 authorisation of a 15.6 billion euro ($18.7 billion) bid by Italy’s Atlantia for Spanish rival Abertis, quashing a Spanish government request to revoke the approval.

** French ski resort operator Compagnie des Alpes, which is hoping to sell a stake to Chinese conglomerate Fosun and other potential investors, announced purchase of a majority stake in Travelfactory.

** Israel’s Kenon Holdings Ltd, said a China-based investor related to the Baoneng group has acquired 51 percent of its Qoros Automobile joint venture after the deal obtained approval from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

** Moldovan businessman Anatolie Stati will ask bailiffs to sell a $5.2 billion stake in the Kashagan oil field owned by a Kazakh sovereign wealth fund if Astana refuses to pay a $500 million arbitration award, Stati’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

** The administrator of Niki said he would press ahead with an agreed sale of the insolvent Austrian airline to British Airways owner IAG after a German court ruling fanned concern that the deal could unravel.