UPDATE 1-Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 8:11 PM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates Vintage; Adds Nykredit, CVS Health Corp, EasyJet, Total, Bankrate, China Telecom, Broadcom)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Nestle announced its second small coffee acquisition in as many months on Friday, buying Texas-based Chameleon Cold-Brew as it seeks to bolster its world-leading coffee business.

** U.S. private equity firm Leonard Green and Partners is set to acquire a controlling stake in British gym operator Pure Gym from CCMP Capital Advisors, the firms said in a statement.

** Turkish investment firm Global Yatirim Holding will focus on renewable energy and infrastructure projects and look to buy an asset manager, its chairman said, as part of a shift in strategy since an investment from London-based fund Centricus.

** Investor Daniel Kretinsky, the majority owner of central European energy group EPH, is near a deal to buy Czech bus and rail car manufacturer Skoda Transportation, a source with knowledge of the talks said on Friday.

** Private-equity backed French clothing retailer Vivarte, which is aiming to restructure some 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) of debt, said it had sold Spanish shoes brand Merkal to private investment firm OpCapita.

** Torrent Pharmaceuticals said on Friday it would buy more than 120 brands from Unichem Laboratories in India and Nepal, and its manufacturing plant at Sikkim.

** Vintage Capital offered to buy Rent-A-Center Inc for about $693 million, a week after the furniture retailer decided to explore strategic options under pressure from two activist investors.

** Germany’s Continental AG said it was buying Israel’s Argus Cyber Security, whose technology guards connected cars against hacking.

** Malaysian state energy company Petronas and Aramco are facing “technical issues” in finalising the Saudi oil major’s $7 billion investment in a refinery project, but the deal will be completed soon, state news agency Bernama reported.

** Unilever said it would buy the specialty tea brand Tazo from Starbucks in a deal valued at $384 million.

** Westpac Banking Corp said it had agreed to sell its Hastings fund management business to a London-based asset manager, in the latest move by a big Australian bank to offload a capital intensive division.

** T-Mobile US and Sprint are working to salvage their $74 billion merger and could reach a deal within weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** British energy supplier Centrica has bought Belgian demand response aggregator REstore for 70 million euros ($82 million), it said.

** Nykredit, Denmark’s largest mortgage lender, said it could sell a minority stake rather than pursue a planned listing, after its main investor Forenet Kredit received an offer for its holding.

** CVS Health Corp’s planned $66 billion buy of Aetna Inc is poised to boost the healthcare sector’s share of US investment-grade mergers and acquisitions lending beyond its current one-third share of the $122 billion total as the sector remains a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster market.

** U.S. pharmacy operator CVS Health Corp and health insurer Aetna Inc are working toward finalizing merger terms and announcing a deal for more than $70 billion as early as December, according to people familiar with the matter.

** EasyJet has agreed a deal with a German trade union over job terms for former crew of Air Berlin after the British budget carrier agreed to buy part of the failed airline’s operations.

** French oil company Total said it had agreed to sell the Italian petrol station network it co-owns with partner ERG to refiner API, completing the planned disposal of the TotalErg joint venture’s assets.

** Bankrate Inc will divest its Caring.com unit as a condition of its acquisition by Red Ventures LLC for $1.4 billion to avoid harm to competition in the third-party paid senior living facilities referral services, the Federal Trade Commission said.

** China Telecom Corp may invest up to 20 billion reais($6 billion) to acquire a majority stake in Brazilian carrier Oi SA, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Broadcom Ltd is planning an unsolicited bid for smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc with an offer possible as soon as this weekend, a source familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Manas Mishra and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
