Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 GMT on Wednesday:

** South Korea’s Lotte Corp said that it planned to take a stake in Lotte Chemical for 2.2 trillion won ($1.93 billion) from two affiliates to improve its governance and efficiency.

** A group of companies led by KKR & Co will invest in an existing real estate project under construction in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea, hoping to cash in on one of the world’s fastest-rising commercial property markets.

** The board of Swedish healthcare provider Capio recommended shareholders accept a raised takeover bid from France’s Ramsay Generale de Sante, increasing the likelihood a deal will go through.

** British energy suppliers SSE and Innogy SE’s Npower won final regulatory approval for a tie-up of their retail units, clearing the way for the creation of the UK’s second-largest retail power provider.

** FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co is considering selling the rest of its Uny general merchandise store unit to discount retailer Don Quijote Holdings Co, Nikkei Business magazine reported.

** Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is in discussions to buy a majority stake in U.S. shared office space provider WeWork Cos, a source said, potentially doubling down on one of its biggest bets on a loss-making startup.

** Shares in Alps Electric Co rose as much as 2.8 percent after a regulatory filing a day earlier showed U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management had boosted its stake in the company to 9.22 percent from 6.26 percent.

** Australian education provider Navitas Ltd said it had received a A$1.97 billion ($1.4 billion) takeover bid from an Australian private equity firm and the company’s co-founder, sending its shares 20 percent higher. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)