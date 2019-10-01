Westlaw News
October 1, 2019 / 9:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Latham and V&E advise $1 bln energy corp acquisition

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Lawyers from Latham & Watkins and Vinson & Elkins are advising on Citizen Energy Operating LLC’s $1 billion acquisition of oil and gas company Roan Resources Inc., the law firms said Tuesday.

Ryan Maierson, the chair of Latham’s Houston corporate practice, led the Latham team representing Citizen Energy, while V&E’s Stephen Gill, a Houston-based partner who leads the firm’s public M&A practice, and partner Alan Beck advised Roan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p9m8yj

