IN BRIEF: Latham and V&E advise $1 bln energy corp acquisition

Lawyers from Latham & Watkins and Vinson & Elkins are advising on Citizen Energy Operating LLC’s $1 billion acquisition of oil and gas company Roan Resources Inc., the law firms said Tuesday.

Ryan Maierson, the chair of Latham’s Houston corporate practice, led the Latham team representing Citizen Energy, while V&E’s Stephen Gill, a Houston-based partner who leads the firm’s public M&A practice, and partner Alan Beck advised Roan.

