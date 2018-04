NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Square Inc, the payments company led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, will acquire website building startup Weebly, the company said on Thursday.

Square will pay about $365 million in a mix of cash and stock for Weebly. The San Francisco-based company is seeking to expand its business beyond its core payments offering. (Reporting by Anna Irrera; editing by Jonathan Oatis)