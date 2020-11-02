Deal Tracker: Energy, semiconductors drove M&A business to Big Law in October

October saw a continuing rebound in corporate dealmaking since the spring, when the pandemic kept a lid on M&A, including a number of big-ticket chip industry deals and a last-minute shakeup in the coffee-and-donuts sector.

That’s good news for law firms that are still hoping to catch up to their pre-pandemic performance. So far in 2020, Goodwin Procter, Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins are top ranked for worldwide deal announcements, according to the latest figures from Refinitiv.

