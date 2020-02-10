Deal Tracker: Which firms got the work, Feb. 10, 2020

Here are the law firms and lawyers who advised on the latest large corporate transactions and initial public offerings.

WARNER MUSIC - Warner Music Group Corp, a recording label that is home to artists Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, on Thursday disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it picked Debevoise & Plimpton and Davis Polk & Wardwell to advise it on its proposed initial public offering.

