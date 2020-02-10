Deal Tracker: Which firms got the work, Feb. 10, 2020

Westlaw News
Here are the law firms and lawyers who advised on the latest large corporate transactions and initial public offerings.

WARNER MUSIC - Warner Music Group Corp, a recording label that is home to artists Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, on Thursday disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it picked Debevoise & Plimpton and Davis Polk & Wardwell to advise it on its proposed initial public offering.

