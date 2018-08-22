FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 22, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Debenhams names Rachel Osborne as new finance chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Debenhams, the British department store group that has issued three profit warnings this year, said on Wednesday it has recruited a former chief financial officer of Domino’s Pizza as its new finance chief.

Debenhams said Rachel Osborne, who has also worked for John Lewis and Kingfisher, will join the firm on Sept. 17.

Matt Smith, the current CFO, informed the board of his intention to leave Debenhams in April and will leave the group at the end of August.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.