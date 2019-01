Jan 10 (Reuters) - British department store Debenhams Plc said on Thursday Chief Executive Sergio Bucher was not re-elected to the board after two major shareholders voted against him at the general meeting.

The board and Bucher agreed that he should continue as CEO and report to the board, Debenhams said here, adding that Chairman Ian Cheshire has decided to step down from his role. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)