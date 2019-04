April 26 (Reuters) - Ailing British retailer Debenhams said two proposed company voluntary arrangements (CVA) could see all its stores remaining open during 2019, with 22 closures planned for next year, putting about 1,200 jobs at risk.

Debenhams’ lenders took control of the retailer earlier this month in a process designed to keep its shops open at the expense of shareholders. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)